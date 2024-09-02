British National Andrew Wynne Denies Plotting to Overthrow Nigerian Government, Claims False Accusation

Andrew Wynne, a British national wanted by the Nigerian Police for allegedly plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s government, has responded to the allegations against him. In an exclusive interview with Channels Television on Monday, Wynne vehemently denied any wrongdoing, stating he is not fleeing the law and is ready to cooperate with Nigerian authorities.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“I am not aware that I am a fugitive or that I am running from the law. I have been visiting Nigeria for 25 years and had a bookshop at the NLC offices in Abuja for seven years without any issues with the security forces,” Wynne said. He added that he is open to discussions with the police via WhatsApp, Zoom, or in person with Nigerian High Commission officials in London.

Wynne’s Nigerian wife also spoke out, asserting that the allegations are false. She claimed the accusations stem from a dispute with a Nigerian debtor who seeks to use these allegations to force Wynne out of the country. “My husband has never been involved in terrorism. The real reason behind this is a debt issue with Mr. Olumide,” she said, explaining that the case is currently in court.

In response to the accusations, Force spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi alleged that Wynne, also known as Andrew Povich or Drew Povey, built a network of sleeper cells to destabilize Nigeria. Adejobi claimed that Wynne had used his bookshop and school as fronts for subversive activities. He further stated that Wynne and his local coordinator, Lucky Ehis Obiyan, have reportedly fled the country and are now wanted globally.