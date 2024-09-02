Menu
Amnesty Calls for Release as Nigeria Charges 10 Protesters with Treason

By: By Naija247news

Date:

ABUJA, Sept 2 – Nigeria has charged 10 individuals with treason and conspiracy to incite military mutiny following nationwide protests against a cost of living crisis last month. The demonstrations, which drew thousands to the streets, were met with a violent crackdown by security forces. Amnesty International reported that at least 13 people were killed, although security officials denied using lethal force.

The accused appeared in the Abuja Federal High Court, where they pleaded not guilty. If convicted, they could face the death penalty, according to human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong.

Court documents revealed that state prosecutors accused the protesters of plotting to destabilize Nigeria, listing charges such as inciting the military to mutiny, arson of government buildings, and disturbing public order.

Defense lawyers sought bail for the accused, but the state opposed the request. A ruling on their bail is expected on September 11, when their trial is set to commence.

Amnesty International has called for the unconditional release of all those detained during the protests, condemning the charges as baseless and intended to justify the unlawful detention of protesters. “These are blatantly trumped-up charges that must be immediately withdrawn,” said Isa Sanusi, director for Amnesty International Nigeria.

The protests were fueled by public discontent over economic reforms implemented by President Bola Tinubu, who took office in May 2023. Nigerians have seen worsening economic conditions, including double-digit inflation, following the devaluation of the currency and rising costs of petrol and electricity.

