Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Adele Announces Extended Break from Music After Munich Concert Series

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

Adele has confirmed she’s stepping away from music for an extended period. She shared the news during the final show of her 10-performance run in Munich on Saturday, stating she’ll be taking a break for “an incredibly long time.”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

She still has plans to complete her Vegas residency, with shows scheduled from October 25 to November 23.

The Munich concerts were a highlight, with Adele also using the opportunity to announce her engagement to Rich Paul. The series was a major success, with all 75,000 tickets sold for each show.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Obi Ndefo, Hollywood Actor Best Known for “Dawson’s Creek,” Passes Away at 51
Next article
Katsina Governor Orders Investigation into Government House Fire
Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
Bisi Adele, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

US Seizes Plane Allegedly Bought Illegally for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The US has seized a Falcon 900EX jet linked...

Nigerian Wife of Briton Andrew Wynne Claims Husband Is Wrongly Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Tinubu Government

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The Nigerian wife of British national Andrew Wynne has...

British National Andrew Wynne Denies Plotting to Overthrow Nigerian Government, Claims False Accusation

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
Andrew Wynne, a British national wanted by the Nigerian...

Katsina Governor Orders Investigation into Government House Fire

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda has established a committee...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

US Seizes Plane Allegedly Bought Illegally for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

Geopolitics 0
The US has seized a Falcon 900EX jet linked...

Nigerian Wife of Briton Andrew Wynne Claims Husband Is Wrongly Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Tinubu Government

Top Stories 0
The Nigerian wife of British national Andrew Wynne has...

British National Andrew Wynne Denies Plotting to Overthrow Nigerian Government, Claims False Accusation

Election Views 0
Andrew Wynne, a British national wanted by the Nigerian...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

US Seizes Plane Allegedly Bought Illegally for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

By Naija247news - 0