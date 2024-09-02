Adele Announces Extended Break from Music After Munich Concert Series

Adele has confirmed she’s stepping away from music for an extended period. She shared the news during the final show of her 10-performance run in Munich on Saturday, stating she’ll be taking a break for “an incredibly long time.”

She still has plans to complete her Vegas residency, with shows scheduled from October 25 to November 23.

The Munich concerts were a highlight, with Adele also using the opportunity to announce her engagement to Rich Paul. The series was a major success, with all 75,000 tickets sold for each show.