Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal Allocates N100 Million to Flood Victims in Gummi Local Government

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has allocated N100 million to assist flood victims in Gummi Local Government Area. The announcement was made on Saturday during the governor’s visit to assess the damage caused by recent heavy rainfall.

Governor Lawal expressed his sympathy for the affected residents and ordered the distribution of 10,000 bags of assorted grains, including rice, maize, and millet, as well as mosquito nets and blankets to the victims.

“Today, I am in Gummi Local Government Area to extend my condolences and conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the communities impacted by the flooding,” Governor Lawal stated. “The trucks carrying the food supplies are already en route to Gummi for distribution. Additionally, the state government is providing N100 million to support the victims.”

Governor Lawal also announced plans to relocate affected residents to safer areas and promised long-term solutions to prevent future flooding. These measures include constructing new drainage systems, repairing existing dams, and potentially building additional dams.

During his visit to Gummi town and Gayari community, Governor Lawal was received by the Emir of Gummi, Justice Hassan Lawal (retired), who outlined the extent of the flood damage, noting that 10,291 households were affected.