Wanted Ex-Beauty Queen Aderinoye Queen Christmas Surrenders to NDLEA

Aderinoye Queen Christmas, a former beauty queen who had been on the run for about eight months, has surrendered to the Lagos State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.

The suspect, whose birth name is Oluwadamilola Aderinoye, was declared wanted by the NDLEA in January after evading arrest at her residence in Lekki, Lagos State. The agency had raided her apartment in Oral Estate on January 24, 2024, following credible intelligence linking her to the distribution of illicit substances.

Babafemi noted, “The suspect was Miss Commonwealth Nigeria Culture 2015/2016 and the founder of Queen Christmas Foundation.” During the raid, NDLEA operatives recovered 606 grams of Canadian Loud (a synthetic cannabis strain), an electronic weighing scale, large quantities of drug packaging materials, a black RAV 4 SUV with the registration number Lagos KSF 872 GQ, and her picture frame.

Aderinoye claimed she had been hiding in Akure, Ondo State, since she escaped arrest in January but finally surrendered to the agency on Wednesday, August 28.

In related news, the NDLEA intercepted hard drugs worth N17.9 billion in major operations in Lagos and Rivers States, seizing 31,124,600 pills of tramadol 225mg and bottles of codeine-based syrup at the Onne and Tincan seaports.