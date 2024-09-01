Menu
Victor Osimhen to Remain at Napoli After Chelsea Transfer Talks Collapse

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Victor Osimhen will continue his tenure at Napoli after failed negotiations with Chelsea prevented a transfer before the summer deadline.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that discussions between Napoli and Chelsea faltered late in the window. Romano detailed on X, “No agreement was reached between Victor Osimhen and Chelsea, even after a new proposal was made two hours ago. The deal is completely off, and the Chelsea delegation is now departing Napoli. If no offer comes from Saudi Arabia in the next three days, Osimhen will stay at Napoli but won’t be part of the first-team squad. The relationship is currently severed.”

Romano previously indicated that Napoli had agreed on a €75-80 million deal with Saudi club Al Ahli for Osimhen. The agreement was set to span four years, with Osimhen reportedly earning €25-30 million per season. However, the proposed release clause for Osimhen was described as affordable and lower than the reported €100 million.

