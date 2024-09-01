Two Children Killed in Ewekoro Accident on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Two children lost their lives in a lone accident on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in Ewekoro Local Government Area. According to a statement from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), five other individuals sustained injuries and have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue.

The accident involved a white Toyota Camry with the registration number AGL36JA. The FRSC attributed the crash to excessive speed and overloading. Akinwumi Fasakin, the FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun State, urged motorists to avoid overloading their vehicles with goods or passengers. He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.