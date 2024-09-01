Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Two Children Killed in Ewekoro Accident on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Two children lost their lives in a lone accident on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in Ewekoro Local Government Area. According to a statement from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), five other individuals sustained injuries and have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The accident involved a white Toyota Camry with the registration number AGL36JA. The FRSC attributed the crash to excessive speed and overloading. Akinwumi Fasakin, the FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun State, urged motorists to avoid overloading their vehicles with goods or passengers. He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Arne Slot Makes Strong Start as Liverpool Manager with 3-0 Victory Over Manchester United
Next article
Wanted Ex-Beauty Queen Aderinoye Queen Christmas Surrenders to NDLEA
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal Allocates N100 Million to Flood Victims in Gummi Local Government

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has allocated N100 million...

Governor Uba Sani Accompanies President Tinubu on Official Visit to China

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has joined President...

Edo State Confirms Mpox Outbreak and Eight Suspected Cholera Cases

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The Edo State Government has confirmed one case of...

Wanted Ex-Beauty Queen Aderinoye Queen Christmas Surrenders to NDLEA

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Aderinoye Queen Christmas, a former beauty queen who had...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal Allocates N100 Million to Flood Victims in Gummi Local Government

North East 0
Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has allocated N100 million...

Governor Uba Sani Accompanies President Tinubu on Official Visit to China

Political parties 0
Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has joined President...

Edo State Confirms Mpox Outbreak and Eight Suspected Cholera Cases

News 0
The Edo State Government has confirmed one case of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal Allocates N100 Million to Flood Victims in...

Gbenga Samson - 0