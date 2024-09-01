SSANU Calls for Suspension of New Age Requirement for Secondary School Exams

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has called on the Federal Government to suspend the recent policy introduced by the Ministry of Education, which sets the minimum age requirement for enrollment in senior secondary school examinations at 18 years.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The association criticized the policy, describing it as restrictive and regressive, arguing that it could disadvantage students and their parents. Speaking to journalists after a meeting of the association’s principal officers in Abuja, SSANU President, Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim, urged the federal government to reconsider the decision and seek further consultations to prevent a potential crisis in the education sector.

Policy Criticism and Concerns

SSANU’s disapproval of the policy adds to the growing concerns from various stakeholders since the policy’s announcement by Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, last week. In a recent appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Prof. Mamman stated that individuals under the age of 18 would no longer be allowed to participate in National Examinations Council (NECO) and West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams. He confirmed that the Federal Government has directed both WAEC and NECO to enforce this new age requirement for candidates.