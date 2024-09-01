Menu
SERAP Sues National Assembly Leaders Over Unlawful Running Costs

By: David Okafor

Date:

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the leadership of the National Assembly over the alleged practice of setting their own running costs. The suit names Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas as defendants.

SERAP claims that both leaders have failed to end the unlawful practice of the National Assembly determining its allowances and running costs independently, as well as their failure to disclose the specific monthly running costs paid to lawmakers. This was revealed in a statement by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, who noted that the lawsuit was filed last Friday at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The legal action follows allegations made by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who accused lawmakers of setting their own salaries and allowances in contradiction to the guidelines established by the Revenue Mobilisation Fiscal Allocation Commission (RMAFC).

In the lawsuit, SERAP seeks an order of mandamus to compel Mr. Akpabio and Mr. Abbas to stop the National Assembly from unilaterally fixing its remuneration and allowances, termed as “running costs.” The group also requests that the court order the disclosure of the exact amounts of these running costs, including the details of how these funds are spent.

Furthermore, SERAP demands a court order to stop the practice of depositing these running costs into the personal accounts of lawmakers. Oluwadare emphasized that paragraph N, section 32(d) of the Third Schedule to the Nigerian Constitution, as amended, makes it unlawful for the National Assembly to set its own salaries, allowances, and running costs. He also cited Rule 713 of the Federal Government Financial Regulations, which prohibits the payment of public money into private bank accounts.

The lawsuit represents an effort to promote accountability and transparency in the management of public funds within the National Assembly.

David Okafor
