Reduce Energy Prices To Boost Economic Productivity, Duke Tells FG

Donald Duke Calls on Federal Government to Reduce Energy Prices to Boost Economic Productivity

Former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, has called on the Federal Government to lower soaring energy prices, emphasizing that such a move is crucial to enhancing economic productivity in Nigeria. Duke shared his views during an appearance on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, a socio-political program on Channels Television.

Duke criticized the administration of President Bola Tinubu for the “fundamental error” of removing subsidies on both petrol and electricity simultaneously. “What we are doing to our people is simply not sustainable. We need to revisit these policies and prioritize the needs of our citizens. This isn’t just about subsidies; it’s about boosting the productivity of our people,” Duke argued. “If energy prices are reduced and people become more productive, the economy will grow significantly.”

He identified four key factors contributing to inflation in Nigeria: high energy costs, inflated contract prices, unequal wealth distribution, and high interest rates. Duke stressed, “The economy needs to work for the people. At the end of the day, what matters most to people is their livelihood. The government’s role is to ensure the productivity of its citizens in a stable environment. Currently, with high unemployment, our productivity levels are low, and the dependency ratio is high.”

Duke emphasized that productivity is fundamental to national stability and called for measures to drive industrialization and reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imports. “Over 60% of the pressure on our foreign exchange comes from oil imports. If we can produce oil domestically, the exchange rate will improve dramatically. Moreover, we need to critically assess our import practices. We are overly dependent on imports, which is detrimental to our economy. With a population of 230 million people and growing, we need to focus on building a productive, manufacturing, and agrarian economy.”

Multinational Companies Leaving Nigeria

Duke, who served as governor from 1999 to 2007, highlighted that high energy costs are damaging the economy and driving international manufacturing companies out of Nigeria. He argued that oil and gas prices should not be set based on international markets if it harms local industries. “Energy prices need to be adjusted to benefit local refineries and industries,” Duke suggested. “Many companies are leaving Nigeria because of high production costs and unfavorable exchange rates.”

Nigeria is currently grappling with an economic crisis driven by the government’s policies of removing the petrol subsidy and unifying foreign exchange windows. In recent months, several manufacturing companies have left the country, including Kimberly-Clark, the maker of Huggies and Kotex diapers. Other multinationals such as Procter and Gamble (P&G), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Unilever, and Sanofi-Aventis Nigeria have also exited, citing high energy costs and currency depreciation among the primary reasons for their departure.