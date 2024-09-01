Menu
PZ Cussons Nigeria Announces Kevin Massie’s Resignation as Director

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, a leading fast-moving consumer goods company, has announced the resignation of Kevin Massie from his position as a director, effective August 28, 2024.

In a statement, the company attributed Massie’s resignation to his impending departure from the Group on September 13, 2024.

“This is to notify our esteemed shareholders, the investing public, and the Nigerian Exchange Limited that the Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, during their meeting on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, acknowledged the resignation of Kevin Massie as a director of the company,” the statement read.

Massie, who served as the representative of the majority shareholder on the board, officially stepped down from his role on August 28, 2024, in light of his upcoming departure from the Group scheduled for September 13, 2024.

“The board extends its gratitude to Mr. Massie for his significant contributions during his tenure and wishes him success in his future endeavors,” the statement added.

PZ Cussons Plc, a prominent British manufacturer of personal healthcare products and consumer goods, operates globally with a strong presence in Africa and the Commonwealth. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange and the Nigerian Stock Exchange and is part of the FTSE 250 Index.

