Ogun State Seals Two Chinese Companies for Violating Environmental Laws

The Ogun State Waste Management Authority has shut down two Chinese companies for allegedly violating state environmental laws.

In a statement on Sunday, the Authority said the decision came after multiple warnings to the companies went unheeded. The companies also reportedly failed to hire accredited waste collectors for proper waste management. The firms involved are Yibao Industrial Limited, located at Bara Village along the Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway, and Ronchang Industrial Park, opposite the Julius Berger yard on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Abayomi Hunye, the Managing Director of the Authority, led the enforcement team that sealed the companies. He accused them of littering their premises with waste, which violates Section 17 of the Ogun State Waste Management Law of 2020. He added that the companies were also using unaccredited waste collectors, further breaching state regulations.

“The purpose of shutting them down is to ensure compliance with proper waste management standards in the state,” Hunye stated. “We have issued multiple notices and warnings, and even conducted several inspections to advise them to clean up their environment and use government-approved waste collectors, but they have been uncooperative.”

Hunye warned that any company, whether owned by Nigerians or foreigners, would face sanctions if found guilty of similar environmental violations.