South West

Ogun State Revokes Licenses of 20 Private Orphanages for Non-Compliance

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The Ogun State Government has revoked the provisional licenses of 20 private orphanages due to non-compliance with regulations designed to protect vulnerable children.

State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Adijat Adeleye, made the announcement during a meeting with private orphanage operators in Abeokuta. She expressed dissatisfaction with some orphanages’ practices, highlighting issues such as illegal adoption, child trafficking, and maltreatment.

Adeleye emphasized that orphanages must prioritize the safety and welfare of children, and warned that any failure to adhere to regulations would result in prosecution. She also noted that the ministry is enhancing its data collection to better track and document children in orphanages.

“While not all affected orphanages were involved in misconduct, we have decided to revoke their provisional licenses to conduct thorough investigations,” Adeleye said. “They may reapply after a month, and those with permanent licenses have been given additional guidelines to ensure compliance.”

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Adejumoke Adewole, assured that the ministry would increase unscheduled visits to orphanages to monitor compliance. Adeyemo Anthony, a representative of the private orphanage owners, praised the government’s oversight efforts and committed to cooperating to improve child welfare.

