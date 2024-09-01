NNPCL Admits Significant Debt Threatens Fuel Supply Sustainability

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has acknowledged its substantial debt to petrol suppliers, describing it as a threat to the sustainability of fuel supply in Nigeria. Reports indicate that NNPCL owes petrol suppliers around $6 billion, contributing to persistent fuel scarcity in the country, an issue that has been recurring since early 2024.

Previously, NNPCL attributed the shortages to logistical issues and flooding. However, NNPCL spokesperson Olufemi Soneye confirmed on Sunday that financial constraints are straining the company, which endangers the continuous supply of fuel. Soneye stated that NNPCL is collaborating with government agencies and stakeholders to ensure the consistent availability of petroleum products nationwide, as mandated by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Nigeria relies heavily on imported refined petroleum products due to the non-operational state of its refineries. Fuel prices have surged since the removal of subsidies in May 2023, with petrol prices jumping from approximately ₦200 per litre to around ₦800 per litre. Simultaneously, the naira’s value has plummeted, exacerbating inflation and increasing the cost of living for Nigerians.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) recently highlighted the challenges facing petrol importers, noting that the landing cost per litre of petrol exceeds ₦1,200. Despite this, NNPCL sells to marketers at a subsidized rate of around ₦565 per litre, effectively continuing a subsidy in practice.

Meanwhile, Africa’s leading industrialist, Aliko Dangote, has commenced partial operations at his Lagos refinery, which plans to reach its full capacity of 650,000 barrels per day by the end of the year. The facility has begun supplying diesel and aviation fuel, with petrol supplies expected soon.