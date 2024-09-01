Nine Arrested for Open Defecation in Berger Area

Nine individuals have been arrested for engaging in open defecation in the Berger area of Lagos State. The arrests were made on Friday by officials from the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, according to Tokunbo Wahab, the state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources.

Wahab shared the news in a post on X.com, stating, “Nine individuals were arrested for open urination and defecation at Berger last night.”

He also noted that 17 people had been arrested on Thursday night in the same area for similar offenses, including open urination, defecation, and failure to use the pedestrian bridge.

These arrests are part of the Lagos State government’s zero-tolerance policy on open defecation, aimed at promoting a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable environment for residents. In line with these efforts, the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources has also initiated a cleanup of the Ojodu-Berger highway median to further discourage open defecation.