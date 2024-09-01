Menu
Pharmaceuticals

Nigeria Set to Begin Mpox Vaccinations from October 8 Following Regulatory Approvals

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

LAGOS, Aug 31 – Nigeria is scheduled to commence mpox vaccinations on October 8, pending the completion of regulatory approvals, according to a spokesperson from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, who shared the information with a local newspaper on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Nigeria received its first shipment of 10,000 mpox vaccine doses from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). To date, the country has reported 40 confirmed cases of mpox, with no fatalities.

“Given the limited availability of the Jynneos mpox vaccine—9,980 doses—the allocation will be evenly distributed across five states, with each receiving 1,996 doses,” said Remi Adeleke, a spokesperson for the development agency, in an interview with The Punch newspaper.

Adeleke noted that the vaccines would undergo regulatory lab analysis for three weeks before being distributed across the five states. A total of 4,750 individuals will receive two doses each, administered 28 days apart.

The vaccination effort will prioritize individuals in close contact with mpox cases, healthcare workers, and those with compromised immune systems.

Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

