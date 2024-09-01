‘I Will Put Fire In Your States’, Wike Warns Governors Against Interfering in Rivers State PDP Affairs

Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has issued a stern warning to any governor who attempts to meddle in the affairs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, vowing to ignite political crises in their own states. Wike made this declaration during the PDP state congress held at the party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

“Let me assure all of you, not while we live will anybody take away the structure of PDP from us,” Wike declared. “I hear some governors saying they will take over the structure and hand it back to someone else. I pity those governors because I will put fire in their states. When God has given you peace, and you say you don’t want it, then be ready for anything that comes,” he warned.

Targeting Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed

Wike specifically singled out Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, promising to make life difficult for governors who abandon their own states to challenge his influence in Rivers. “I heard they received some money from a signature bonus, and now they think they can interfere in my state,” Wike said. “Whether you are from Bauchi or any other state, if you try to interfere in Rivers State, you will get burned and will never have peace in your own state,” he added.

Backdrop of the PDP Crisis

Wike’s fiery remarks come on the heels of a meeting by PDP governors in Taraba State, where they discussed the ongoing crisis within the Rivers State chapter of the party. The meeting, led by Governor Bala Mohammed, addressed the discord involving Wike and his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara. In a communiqué issued on August 23, the PDP Governors’ Forum expressed support for Governor Fubara, calling for a review of the party congress to restore his leadership role in Rivers State.

“The Forum notes the political impasse in Rivers State, where court judgments are being used to influence the outcomes of party congresses,” the communiqué stated. “We stand with the Governor of Rivers State and will engage the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party to revisit the congress outcomes, ensuring Governor Siminalayi Fubara assumes his rightful leadership position,” it added.

Rivers PDP Factionalism

The PDP in Rivers State has been embroiled in a crisis following a fallout between Wike and Governor Fubara. The tensions were evident as Governor Fubara was notably absent from the Saturday congress, which was attended by Wike, several current and former lawmakers, former council chairmen, and other party loyalists. Representatives from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), including the Resident Electoral Commissioner, were also present to observe the proceedings.

Wike’s confrontational stance underscores the deepening rift within the Rivers State PDP and highlights his determination to maintain his grip on the party’s structure in the state.