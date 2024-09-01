Haruna Danyaya Appointed as 17th Emir of Ningi, Elevated to First-Class Traditional Ruler in Bauchi State

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has appointed Haruna Danyaya as the 17th Emir of Ningi, promoting him to the status of a first-class traditional ruler.

The appointment was officially announced on Sunday in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Ibrahim Kashim. Governor Mohammed expressed his confidence in the new Emir’s ability to honor and build upon the legacy of his late father.

“We are confident that Alhaji Haruna Yunusa Danyaya will continue the noble efforts of his predecessor in promoting unity, peace, and development in the Ningi Emirate and across Bauchi State,” the governor said.

Governor Mohammed also extended his condolences to the family of the late Emir and congratulated Haruna Danyaya on his new role.

“I pray for the peaceful repose of the late Emir’s soul and wish the new Emir a long, healthy, and successful reign,” he added.

Born in Ningi in 1956, Haruna Yunusa Danyaya previously served as the Chiroman of Ningi. The Bauchi State Government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting traditional institutions, recognizing their critical role in sustaining peace and progress within the state.