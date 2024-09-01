Menu
Political parties

Governor Uba Sani Accompanies President Tinubu on Official Visit to China

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has joined President Bola Tinubu on a working visit to the People’s Republic of China. Alongside other governors and senior government officials, Governor Sani arrived in Beijing to participate in a state visit led by President Tinubu.

The delegation will take part in the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit, which carries the theme, “Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future.”

Governor Sani’s inclusion in President Tinubu’s delegation underscores his commitment to advancing Kaduna State’s investment opportunities in key sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, solid minerals, renewable energy, and transportation.

