Flooding in Zamfara Displaces Over 10,000, Destroys Property Worth Millions

More than 10,000 people have been displaced, and farmlands along with other properties valued at millions of naira have been destroyed due to flooding caused by weeks of heavy rain in Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The Emir of Gummi, Justice Hassan Lawal (retired), shared this on Saturday during a visit by Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, who came to assess the damage. Governor Lawal visited both Gummi town and Gayari community to evaluate the extent of the destruction.

Justice Lawal reported that approximately 10,291 households had been affected by the flooding and suggested that a permanent solution is feasible following consultations with experts. Governor Lawal offered his sympathies to the victims and announced immediate relief efforts, including the distribution of N100,000, 10,000 bags of various grains, mosquito nets, and blankets.

The governor also pledged to address long-term flood prevention measures, which include constructing new drainage systems, repairing existing dams, and potentially building additional ones.

“Today, I am here to express my condolences and personally assess the flood damage caused by recent heavy rainfall,” Governor Lawal stated. “I have donated 10,000 bags of food, including rice, maize, and millet, to assist those affected. Additionally, the Zamfara State Government will provide N100 million in support. All affected victims will be allocated new land away from flood-prone areas to rebuild their homes.”

Residents of Gummi expressed gratitude for the governor’s visit, noting that it demonstrated his concern for their plight. Many have been left homeless, taking refuge in government buildings, schools, and other available shelters.

To ensure that the relief materials reach those in need, the state government has formed a committee led by Alhaji Salihu Maibuhu Gumi to oversee the distribution process.

Flood Crisis Worsens Across Nigeria

In other parts of Nigeria, at least 179 people have died, and more than 200,000 have been displaced due to severe flooding, according to an emergency official. Most of the deaths occurred in the northern regions, and significant flooding has affected over 107,600 hectares of farmland. As the rains continue, central and southern Nigeria may experience even worse flooding, especially along the Niger and Benue rivers.

Ezekiel Manzo, a spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), noted that some areas previously not considered flood-prone have also been affected. Flooding has been a recurring problem in Nigeria, often caused by heavy rains and inadequate infrastructure. Past floods have caused significant loss of life and displaced millions.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assured that authorities would issue timely warnings to reduce the impact of such environmental disasters. Emergency officials have also put measures in place to prevent a recurrence and ensure communities are better prepared.