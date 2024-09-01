FG’s Health Sector Reforms Attract $4.8 Billion in Potential Investments – VP Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has announced that the Federal Government’s health sector reforms have attracted over $4.8 billion in potential investments, reflecting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to revitalizing Nigeria’s healthcare system.

In a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of the Vice President), Shettima made this announcement during the commissioning and grand opening of Sahad Hospitals in Abuja on Saturday. The Vice President outlined a comprehensive strategy aimed at addressing longstanding challenges and advancing Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Strategic Roadmap for Healthcare Reform

“Our health sector calls upon us all to unite,” Shettima said, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to ensure that every Nigerian receives adequate care and support. He noted that the health sector reforms under Tinubu’s administration are anchored on a robust roadmap designed to tackle persistent issues that have plagued the system for decades.

“These reforms are based on four key pillars: transforming healthcare governance, improving population health outcomes, unlocking the healthcare value chain, and strengthening health security,” Shettima explained. He highlighted initiatives such as boosting domestic production of essential medical supplies and drugs, and strengthening primary healthcare by doubling the number of fully functional centers across the nation.

Challenges and Private Sector Involvement

Despite the progress, Shettima acknowledged ongoing challenges, including the high costs of medicines, long hospital waiting times, and a shortage of healthcare workers. He stressed that the success of the reforms, particularly in improving access to quality healthcare, relies heavily on private sector involvement.

“Our private sector is crucial to addressing the long-standing brain drain among our medical workforce,” Shettima stated. “Investing in the health sector engages the talents and skills of our citizens, generating numerous job opportunities for graduates and technicians. This is a vital part of our national development narrative.”

Shettima also revealed that the National Economic Council (NEC), which he chairs, has prioritized investments in human capital development, with health and nutrition being key areas of focus. “We understand that no nation can optimize its opportunities without investing in healthcare, and for us, this is just the beginning,” he assured.

Collaboration with Private Sector and Recognition of Philanthropy

The Vice President reiterated the administration’s commitment to collaborating with the private sector, highlighting that President Tinubu is committed to unlocking Nigeria’s healthcare value chain. “We will continue to be a steadfast partner in efforts to serve the nation and humanity, supporting initiatives that align with our shared goals,” Shettima said.

He praised Alhaji Ibrahim Mijinyawa, Chairman and Founder of Sahad Group of Companies, for his dedication to philanthropy and community service. Shettima recounted how he intervened when Sahad Stores Ltd was locked up by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), emphasizing Mijinyawa’s positive impact on many lives. “He has decided to continue helping humanity, even when he could have kept his wealth to himself,” Shettima added.

Support from Other Leaders

Deputy Senate President Senator Barau Jibrin, represented by Senator Garba Musa Maidoki, also commended Alhaji Mijinyawa for his philanthropy and commitment to providing quality healthcare services. He expressed hope that Sahad Hospitals would serve both high and low-income Nigerians and urged collaboration with NGOs to ensure access for the less privileged.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Tunji Alausa, lauded the opening of Sahad Hospital as a significant milestone in Nigerian healthcare, representing a vision of public-spirited individuals investing in the health of their fellow citizens. He emphasized the need for innovative efforts from both government and the private sector to address the multifaceted challenges of healthcare services.

Vice Chairman of Sahad Hospital, Dr. Shamsuddeen Aliyu, described the facility as a state-of-the-art hospital designed to provide comprehensive and compassionate care. With a 200-bed capacity, seven operating theatres, 13 dialysis machines, and a 10-bed ICU unit, the hospital aims to prioritize patients’ needs and deliver quality healthcare services.