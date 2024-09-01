Factcheck Debunks Claims of Massacre of over 150 Abducted Victims in Sokoto

A viral video claiming to show bandits massacring over 150 kidnapped victims in Sokoto State has been debunked as false. The video, which circulated on WhatsApp, purportedly showed gunmen killing abducted victims in deep trenches.

The video, capturing gunfire and scenes of chaos with dead bodies in trenches, claimed that bandits executed the victims after the government refused to pay a ransom of 200 billion Naira and provide 250 motorbikes.

However, a fact-checking investigation by PRNigeria revealed that the footage actually originated from Burkina Faso, where a jihadist group linked to Al Qaeda killed over 400 civilians.

The fact-check platform found that the misleading video had been shared numerous times, prompting a reverse image search of keyframes. A noteworthy discovery was a tweet dated August 31, 2024, from Moscow News, featuring the same imagery but linking it to a completely different context—a massacre in Sudan, emphasizing a humanitarian crisis rather than a localized incident in Nigeria.

The findings showed that the original video came from Burkina Faso, where a jihadist group affiliated with Al Qaeda conducted a massacre, killing over 400 civilians. Survivors detailed harrowing experiences as they searched through bodies to find missing relatives amid the aftermath of the brutal attack.

PRNigeria’s fact-checking team used reverse image search and translation tools to trace the video’s origin. They found that the footage had been shared on various platforms, including Sudanese websites and social media accounts, with false claims of a massacre in Sudan or Sokoto State.

This accurate context of the video contradicts the claims made in the WhatsApp messages about the massacre in Sokoto. A detailed review highlighted that the gruesome visuals were not connected to recent events in Nigeria but were tied to a different location and a separate tragic incident.

As misinformation continues to spread, this incident underlines the crucial need for diligent fact-checking and credible reporting to counter fraudulent narratives that can exacerbate fears and impact public perception in regions grappling with security challenges.

This debunking highlights the importance of fact-checking in combating misinformation and disinformation. The original claim had sparked outrage and concern, but the truth reveals a different story.