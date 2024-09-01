Menu
Edo State Confirms Mpox Outbreak and Eight Suspected Cholera Cases

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The Edo State Government has confirmed one case of Mpox and is investigating eight suspected cases of cholera, according to Dr. Ojeifo Stephenson, Director of Public Health at the state’s Ministry of Health. Speaking to Channels Television on Saturday, Dr. Stephenson highlighted the proactive measures taken by the government since January to raise public awareness and encourage residents to report symptoms to designated health facilities.

“From January till date, we’ve identified 11 suspected cases in Edo State,” Dr. Stephenson stated. “Whenever we receive an alert about a suspected case, we deploy our team to collect samples and conduct contact tracing. Out of the 11 suspected cases, eight tested negative, while three tested positive for Mpox.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that children aged 0-5 are the most affected by Mpox outbreaks in the country. Of the 48 confirmed Mpox cases recorded this year, a significant portion involves this age group. The NCDC noted that Mpox spreads easily through direct contact with infected individuals or contaminated materials.

In its latest report, the NCDC revealed that during the 34th reporting week (August 19-25), eight new confirmed Mpox cases were detected across five states, raising the total number of confirmed cases in 2024 to 48. Additionally, 57 new suspected cases were reported in the same week, up from 25 suspected cases reported the previous week. So far, at least 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory have reported confirmed Mpox cases across 35 Local Government Areas in 2024.

