Political parties

Duke To Tinubu: It’s Failure To Buy New Jet, Yacht When Nigerians Are Hungry

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Donald Duke Criticizes President Tinubu Over New Jet and Yacht Purchases Amid Economic Crisis

Former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, has criticized President Bola Tinubu for purchasing a new presidential jet and yacht during a time when Nigerians are facing one of the worst economic crises since the country’s independence. Duke voiced his concerns during an appearance on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, a socio-political program aired on Channels Television.

“There is no glamour in admitting that your people are suffering. It represents a failure of leadership,” Duke stated. “If I’m the head of a family, I want my family to have everything they need. If they are struggling, it means I’ve failed in my responsibilities. I urge President Tinubu to view the Nigerian nation as his family and prioritize their well-being. What is good for his own family should be good for the nation.”

Duke went on to say, “Buying a new aircraft or yacht, or living extravagantly, signifies a failure in leadership. You cannot be living lavishly, attending parties, and wearing the finest agbada while your citizens are suffering and hungry.”

Referring to the recent #EndBadGovernance protests, Duke pointed out that these demonstrations by frustrated Nigerians indicate that the President has not fulfilled his role as a leader. “A protest is like your children telling you, ‘Dad, we are not happy with you. You haven’t met our needs.’”

Duke called on President Tinubu to reconsider his policies, particularly the decision to float the Nigerian currency, which Duke described as a mistake due to poor planning. He highlighted that the primary pressure on the Nigerian currency comes from fuel importation, a process riddled with corruption, resulting in economic strain.

The former governor further urged President Tinubu to hold security agencies accountable, initiate judicial reforms, and address the economic crisis using indigenous solutions rather than relying on approaches from the Bretton Woods institutions.

Chidinma Adetshina Crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024
Reduce Energy Prices To Boost Economic Productivity, Duke Tells FG
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

