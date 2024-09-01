Menu
Defence Minister Orders Military Chiefs to Relocate to Sokoto to Combat North-West Banditry

By: Babatunde Akinsola

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has instructed the Chief of Defence Staff and other top military officials to join him in relocating to Sokoto as part of the Federal Government’s intensified campaign against banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism in the North-West region.

According to a statement issued by Henshaw Ogubike, the Director of Information and Public Relations at the Ministry of Defence, this strategic move highlights the government’s unwavering commitment to restoring peace and security in the region. While stationed in the North-West, Matawalle and the military chiefs, led by the Chief of Defence Staff, will oversee operations aimed at eliminating Bello Turji and his gang of bandits.

The statement emphasized the minister’s deep concern over the activities of terrorists and bandits wreaking havoc in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi, and their surrounding areas. Matawalle assured residents of the North-West that security forces will leave no stone unturned in their mission to eradicate the threat posed by these criminal elements.

Minister and Military Chiefs to Oversee Operations

The statement, titled “Matawalle, CDS, and Other Service Chiefs to Storm Sokoto to Flush Out Bandits in the North-West,” conveyed the minister’s resolve: “We can’t tolerate this any longer.” Matawalle expressed his sadness over the impact of terrorist and bandit activities on Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi states. As a response, he directed the military leadership to relocate to Sokoto, the headquarters of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) for the region, to intensify efforts in combating banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism.

Escalating Threats and Federal Response

The relocation underscores the government’s determination to confront the persistent threats in the North-West. In a recent incident, bandits circulated a video showing a Nigerian military armoured vehicle stuck in a waterlogged area in Kwashabawa, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State. The video, which showed bandits celebrating the stranded vehicle, raised concerns about the bandits’ boldness. Matawalle assured that the government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, remains committed to supporting the armed forces and eliminating these criminal elements.

Calls for Vigilance and Cooperation

Matawalle called on the Nigerian Armed Forces to intensify efforts to dismantle the bandits’ bases, stating, “We are ready to deploy all necessary assets to ensure that these criminal elements are flushed out and peace is restored to our communities.” He reiterated his commitment to leading operations on the ground alongside the Chief of Defence Staff and other military leaders, aiming to motivate the armed forces and ensure a swift response to the security challenges.

The Minister also urged residents of Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi to remain vigilant and cooperate with security forces. He reassured the public of the Federal Government’s dedication to safeguarding the lives and properties of all Nigerians, emphasizing that the security and well-being of the people remain a top priority.

Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

