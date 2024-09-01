Chidinma Adetshina Crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024

Chidinma Adetshina, representing Taraba State, has been crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, triumphing over 24 other contestants in a dazzling finale held at Eko Hotel and Suites on Saturday night.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The 23-year-old beauty queen captivated the audience and judges alike, securing the highest number of votes and emerging as a clear favorite throughout the competition. Adetshina recently gained media attention after withdrawing from the Miss South Africa pageant due to a controversy surrounding her Nigerian heritage.

As the newly crowned Miss Universe Nigeria, Adetshina will represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant, which is set to take place later this year in Mexico. She takes over the title from last year’s winner, Mitchell Ikachukwu, and will continue to uphold the tradition of showcasing Nigerian beauty and talent on the global stage.

In addition to Adetshina’s victory, the first runner-up title went to Miss Anambra, also known as Miss Supranational, while Miss Ondo took the second runner-up spot, known as Miss Lush. Other special awards were won by Miss Rivers and Miss Kwara, with Miss Oyo being named the top model of the night, Miss Imo winning Best Costume, and Miss Abuja taking home the Best Talent Award.

The top 10 finalists included contestants from Kwara, Edo, Taraba, Anambra, Ogun, Plateau, Lagos, Rivers, Ekiti, and Ondo. The top five featured representatives from Taraba, Rivers, Edo, Ondo, and Anambra. Adetshina’s victory was confirmed by the judges’ scorecards, as she was among the top three with the highest votes.

Adetshina’s withdrawal from the Miss South Africa pageant followed accusations by the South African Home Affairs ministry, which alleged that her mother was involved in fraud and identity theft. In a statement on Instagram, Adetshina expressed that she made the difficult decision to withdraw from the competition to ensure the safety and well-being of her family.

A law student, Adetshina has faced xenophobic attacks on social media since being named a finalist in the Miss South Africa pageant, with some, including government officials, questioning her participation due to her Nigerian heritage.