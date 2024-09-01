Arne Slot Makes Strong Start as Liverpool Manager with 3-0 Victory Over Manchester United

Arne Slot passed his first major test as Liverpool manager, leading his team to a commanding 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. A brace from Luis Diaz and a goal from Mohamed Salah secured the win, maintaining Liverpool’s perfect start to the season.

Slot, who faces the challenging task of following in Jurgen Klopp’s footsteps, has guided Liverpool to a 100% record in their opening three Premier League matches, keeping them level with Manchester City at the top of the table. In stark contrast, Manchester United’s second consecutive defeat has put manager Erik ten Hag under early-season pressure.

Ten Hag, who narrowly kept his job after a poor finish last season, saw familiar issues resurface against a dominant Liverpool side. Casemiro, often a dependable figure in midfield, struggled, making errors that led to both of Diaz’s goals. He was substituted at halftime, replaced by young midfielder Toby Collyer.

New signing Manuel Ugarte, presented to fans before the match, is expected to help stabilize United’s midfield. Meanwhile, Slot’s decision to position Ryan Gravenberch as a defensive midfielder has already paid off for Liverpool.

Despite Klopp’s mixed record at Old Trafford, Slot’s Liverpool showed no mercy this time, demonstrating the ruthlessness that brought them a famous 5-0 win in 2021. The Reds controlled the game from the start, with Salah’s cross leading to Diaz’s first goal after Casemiro’s poor pass was intercepted. Diaz added a second after capitalizing on another Casemiro error just before halftime.

Salah, a consistent threat to United, netted his 15th goal in 16 appearances against them, finishing off a pass from Dominik Szoboszlai. Salah could have increased the lead further but missed a close-range opportunity.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker played a crucial role, making key saves to maintain Liverpool’s clean sheet. As the new season progresses, Liverpool’s impressive form under Slot suggests they could challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title, even without Klopp at the helm.