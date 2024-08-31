President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Lt Gen Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of Ukraine’s air force, following the destruction of a newly acquired F-16 fighter jet. The decision, announced on Telegram, comes amid ongoing debates about the incident and its aftermath.

Zelensky did not specify the reasons for the dismissal but emphasized his commitment to “take care of all our warriors.” The F-16, delivered from Western allies earlier this month, crashed on Monday during a Russian missile barrage, resulting in the death of the pilot. Ukraine has stated that the crash was not caused by an enemy strike, but Lt Gen Oleshchuk has faced criticism and disputes over the incident.

Zelensky noted that strengthening leadership at the command level is crucial to protecting Ukraine’s people. He expressed gratitude to military personnel and stressed the need to bolster defenses at all levels. The pilot killed in the crash, Col Oleksiy Mes, was highly experienced and had been trained abroad for F-16 missions.

Lt Gen Anatolii Kryvonozhko has been appointed as the interim air force commander. He previously led central air command operations. The dismissal of Lt Gen Oleshchuk comes as Ukraine’s air force continues to face scrutiny and debate over the F-16 crash, including claims by Ukrainian politician Mariana Bezuhla that the jet was downed by Ukraine’s own Patriot air defense system.

Lt Gen Oleshchuk had responded to Bezuhla’s claims by asserting that an investigation was ongoing and accusing her of undermining military leadership. The controversy surrounding the F-16 loss has intensified as Ukraine presses forward with its military operations in Russia’s Kursk region and seeks increased support from international allies.

In recent developments, a Ukrainian delegation met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss battlefield conditions, the need for additional weapons, and recent energy system attacks.