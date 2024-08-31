Menu
US Rapper Fatman Scoop Dies at 53 After Collapsing Onstage in Connecticut

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

US rapper Fatman Scoop has passed away at the age of 53 after collapsing during a concert on Friday in Connecticut, his representative confirmed to the BBC. The rapper was midway through his performance at Town Center Park in Hamden when he suddenly collapsed on stage.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett shared on Facebook that the rapper was quickly transported by ambulance to a local hospital. However, his booking agency, MN2S, later confirmed his death in a statement, saying the New York native’s “legacy will live on through his timeless music.”

“Scoop was a beloved figure in the music world, adored by countless fans worldwide,” an agency spokesperson stated. “His iconic voice, infectious energy, and vibrant personality made an indelible mark on the industry.”

In a heartfelt tribute on social media, Scoop’s family remembered him as “a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life.” They added, “Fatman Scoop was not just a world-class performer; he was a father, brother, uncle, and friend. He brought laughter into our lives, providing constant support, unwavering strength, and courage.”

Born Isaac Freeman III, Fatman Scoop played a significant role in New York City’s hip hop scene during the 1990s. He was featured on popular tracks such as Missy Elliott’s Grammy award-winning “Lose Control” and Mariah Carey’s “It’s Like That.” Scoop also achieved international success with his sleeper hit “Be Faithful,” which topped the charts in the UK and Ireland in 2003, despite its original release in 1999.

In 2004, he appeared on the UK TV series Chancers on Channel 4, mentoring aspiring UK artists aiming for success in the US. He also competed in Celebrity Big Brother 16: UK vs USA in 2015, where he was the third contestant to be evicted.

His tour manager, DJ Pure Cold, expressed his sorrow on Instagram, writing, “I’m lost for words at the news of my friend’s death. You took me all over the world and had me perform alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages. The things you taught me have truly made me the man I am today.”

Fatman Scoop was scheduled to perform at the UK’s Reminisce Festival on September 7th. The festival shared the news of his passing on Instagram, describing it as “devastating.”

“He was not just one of our most popular performers; he was a cherished member of the Reminisce family,” the festival noted. “His energy, talent, and infectious spirit will be missed more than words can express.”

