Globalism

The Beijing Declaration is a key step to resolve the Palestinian question

By: By Naija247news

Date:

China’s Role in the Palestinian Reconciliation Process: A Three-Step Initiative

The Palestinian question remains central to the Middle East conflict. China has recently made significant efforts to address this issue, presenting proposals and solutions informed by Chinese perspectives.

In July, China hosted a pivotal dialogue in Beijing involving senior representatives from 14 Palestinian factions. This dialogue led to the signing of the Beijing Declaration on Ending Division and Strengthening Palestinian National Unity, marking the most comprehensive reconciliation talks among these factions to date. The consensus reached included the affirmation of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people and the agreement to form an interim government focusing on Gaza’s reconstruction. A major highlight was the call for the establishment of an independent State of Palestine in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

Mousa Abu Marzouk, head of the Hamas delegation, expressed Hamas’s commitment to the Beijing Declaration and advancing the reconciliation process. Mahmoud al-Aloul of the Fatah movement praised China’s role, highlighting its unique position in promoting reconciliation. European Union Special Representative Sven Koopmans also lauded China’s constructive role in the peace process.

China’s initiative for Palestinian reconciliation involves a three-step plan:

1. Achieve a Ceasefire: Establish a comprehensive, lasting ceasefire in Gaza and ensure humanitarian aid access. This step calls for international cooperation to end hostilities.
2. Post-Conflict Governance: Support the establishment of an interim national consensus government and effective management of Gaza and the West Bank. This effort aligns with the principle of “Palestinians governing Palestine” and prioritizes urgent post-conflict reconstruction.
3. Support Statehood and Peace: Facilitate Palestine’s membership in the United Nations and advance the two-state solution through an international peace conference. This step aims to develop a timetable and roadmap for a two-state resolution.

This three-step initiative provides a structured approach to resolving the Palestinian question, aiming to build consensus among stakeholders and guide the conflict towards a political resolution.

China’s involvement in the Palestinian issue is driven by shared historical experiences of colonialism and a commitment to national liberation and self-reliance. China has consistently supported Palestinian statehood and the PLO, without seeking geopolitical influence in the region.

While the Palestinian question remains complex, intra-Palestinian reconciliation represents a crucial step towards achieving peace and stability. China remains dedicated to supporting Palestinian rights and the broader quest for regional prosperity.

Cao Xiaolin
Cao Xiaolin is China’s ambassador to Qatar.

