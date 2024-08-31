Tammy Abraham Joins AC Milan on Loan from Roma

England striker Tammy Abraham has joined AC Milan on a season-long loan from Roma. The 26-year-old, who earned his last England cap in November 2022, transferred on the same day that Belgian winger Alexis Saelemaekers moved from Milan to Roma on loan.

Abraham, who signed with Roma from Chelsea for £34 million in 2021, scored 37 goals in 120 appearances for the Italian club. He was part of the Roma team that won the Europa Conference League under former manager José Mourinho in 2022.

A product of Chelsea’s youth system, Abraham previously had loan spells with Swansea and Aston Villa. At AC Milan, he will reunite with former Chelsea teammates Christian Pulisic, Fikayo Tomori, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.