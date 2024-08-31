Menu
Shell to Cut 20% of Workforce in Oil and Gas Exploration to Save Up to $3 Billion

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

Shell plans to reduce its workforce by 20% in its oil and gas exploration division as part of a cost-cutting strategy aimed at saving $2 billion to $3 billion by the end of 2025. The job cuts will primarily impact Shell’s exploration and development units in the United States and the Netherlands, though final details are pending union negotiations.

The cost-saving measures, announced in June 2023, are intended to streamline operations and improve efficiency within Shell. The company reported an eight percent decline in net profit for the first half of the year due to weaker gas prices and write-offs, despite benefiting from lower operating costs and higher production volumes.

In response to falling margins, Shell has shifted its focus back to oil and gas, revising some of its climate targets, a move that has drawn criticism from environmental advocates.

