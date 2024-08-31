Russia Withdraws 100 Paramilitary Officers from Burkina Faso to Support Ukraine War Effort

Russia is pulling 100 paramilitary officers from Burkina Faso to aid in the conflict in Ukraine. These officers are part of the Bear Brigade, a private military company, which had deployed around 300 personnel to support Burkina Faso’s military junta starting in May.

The withdrawal is attributed to the need for reinforcement amid Ukraine’s recent advances in the Kursk region. The decision raises concerns about the impact on Burkina Faso’s security, where Islamist insurgents have recently intensified attacks, including a major assault in Barsalogho that claimed up to 300 lives.

Burkina Faso has faced persistent jihadist violence since 2015, displacing over two million people. The junta, led by interim President Capt Ibrahim Traoré, has struggled to curb the violence despite strengthening security ties with Russia.

The Bear Brigade, known for protecting high-profile Burkinabè officials, is expected to return to Russia’s Crimea base, leaving a gap in security for Burkina Faso. The departure could impact the junta’s efforts to stabilize the region amidst escalating jihadist threats.