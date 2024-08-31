Menu
Raheem Sterling Joins Arsenal on Loan from Chelsea

By Naija247news

Date:

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling has completed a late transfer deadline day move to Arsenal on a season-long loan. The 29-year-old England international agreed to the deal with Mikel Arteta’s side after being informed he was not part of new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca’s plans.

Sterling expressed his excitement about the transfer, saying, “It’s an unbelievable feeling. It’s really exciting. Looking at everything, I’m just, like, ‘This is a perfect fit for me,’ and I’m super happy that we got it over the line.”

Sterling made 81 appearances and scored 19 goals for Chelsea after joining from Manchester City for £50 million in July 2022. Despite a strong start, including 43 appearances last season, he fell out of favor under Maresca, especially after Chelsea’s summer spending spree of over £200 million on new signings.

His move to Arsenal, where he will reunite with Arteta, who was a coach at Manchester City during Sterling’s time there, comes after Sterling was linked with Manchester United. He has been capped 82 times by England but has not featured for his country since December 2022.

Sterling’s arrival at Arsenal aims to bolster their squad as they pursue their Premier League ambitions.

