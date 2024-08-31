Princess Märtha Louise of Norway Marries Shaman Durek Verrett in Private Ceremony

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway, 52, married Durek Verrett, a self-proclaimed shaman from the US, in an intimate ceremony by the Geiranger Fjord on Saturday, as confirmed by the wedding’s press spokesman.

Following the ceremony, guests enjoyed afternoon tea and cocktails at a nearby hotel, with a grand evening celebration planned for 350 invited guests.

Before the wedding, many attendees walked the red carpet, with some donning traditional Norwegian attire.

Princess Märtha Louise, the eldest daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja, both 87, is fourth in line to the Norwegian throne. Her younger brother, Crown Prince Haakon, 51, is the heir apparent. This marks her second marriage; she was previously married to writer Ari Behn from 2002 to 2017, with whom she has three daughters.

Durek Verrett, who identifies as a sixth-generation shaman, focuses on helping individuals discover their spiritual strength. Princess Märtha Louise shares his interest in spirituality and esotericism, a passion that has fueled controversies around their relationship, particularly concerning their business practices.

The couple sold exclusive image rights of their wedding to the British celebrity magazine “Hello!” for an undisclosed amount. A Netflix team reportedly secured the film rights, while local media were largely excluded from covering the main events of the wedding festivities.