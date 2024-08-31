Ogun State Doctors Suspend Strike for Four Weeks to Pursue Dialogue with Government

The Ogun State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has temporarily suspended its ongoing strike for four weeks to facilitate peaceful dialogue with the state government. This decision was made during an emergency general meeting, taking into account the hardship faced by the public due to the strike.

The suspension of the strike will allow doctors to resume their duties at 8:00 am on Monday, September 2, 2024. The NMA in Ogun State has been advocating for wage parity with federal healthcare institutions and improved welfare for its members. The strike, which has lasted for 25 days, significantly disrupted medical services in state-owned healthcare facilities.

Speaking at a press conference held at the association’s secretariat in Abeokuta, Dr. OgunJimi Luqman, the chairman of the association, explained that the emergency meeting aimed to assess the situation, review the progress of the strike, and present the outcome of discussions with the state government. The association’s main grievance is the Ogun State government’s alleged failure to implement the revised CONMESS wage structure, which federal medical workers began receiving in June 2023.

Dr. Luqman highlighted that despite the efforts of NMA executives, the issues remain unresolved. The association urged the state government to meet their demands within the four-week suspension period to prevent further industrial action. The NMA plans to reconvene on September 30, 2024, to review the government’s response, warning that industrial harmony cannot be guaranteed if their demands are not addressed.