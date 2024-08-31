Naira Depreciates by 1.79% Against Dollar as FX Market Ends August on a Low

The foreign exchange (FX) market closed August with the naira depreciating by 1.79% against the dollar. The naira ended the month at N1,598.56, down from N1,570/$1 at the start of August on the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

Data from FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited shows a 21.42% increase in dollar supply, with trading volumes reaching $172.80 million on August’s final trading day, up from $142.32 million at the beginning of the month.

In the parallel market, the naira depreciated by 1.52%, closing at N1,640/$1 on Friday, compared to N1,615/$1 at the start of August. Day-to-day, the naira fell by N10, closing at N1,640 per dollar, down from N1,630 the previous day.

At NAFEM, the naira recorded a 0.29% day-to-day decline, ending at N1,598.56 on Friday compared to N1,593.93 on Thursday. FX turnover at NAFEM saw an 11.11% increase, rising to $172.80 million on Friday from $155.52 million the previous day.

In August, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) resumed retail dollar sales through the Dutch auction system, selling over $1.7 billion across two auction days. The CBN also reported a significant rise in remittance inflows, totaling $553 million in July 2024—an increase of 130% from the same period in 2023 and the highest monthly total on record.

These developments reflect the CBN’s ongoing efforts to enhance liquidity and confidence in the FX market, including licensing new International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) and implementing a willing buyer-willing seller model.

“The increase in remittances is a testament to the CBN’s successful initiatives to bolster public confidence in the foreign exchange market and promote economic stability,” said Hakama Sidi Ali, CBN acting director of corporate communications.