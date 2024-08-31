Menu
Katsina Police Arrest Three Gun Runners and Seize Ammunition

By: By Naija247news

Date:

The Katsina State Police Command announced on Friday the arrest of three suspected gun runners and the recovery of a large cache of live ammunition near Dutsinma town. The arrests mark a significant breakthrough in the fight against armed banditry and gunrunning.

According to Police Spokesman ASP Abubakar Sadiq, the suspects—Ahmed Mohammed Kabir, 25, of Hayin Danmani quarters, Kaduna State; Mannir Musa, 25, of Dutsinma town, Dutsinma LGA; and Aliyu Iliya, 25, of Dankauye village, Ummadau, Safana LGA, Katsina State—were apprehended on August 29, 2024, at approximately 12:45 p.m. They were caught while attempting to deliver 740 rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition to suspected bandits in Yauni forest, Ummadau village, Safana LGA.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the ammunition was sourced from Nasarawa State and intended for Harisu, a suspected armed bandit kingpin who is currently at large. The suspects have confessed to their involvement and implicated Harisu as the mastermind. The police are actively pursuing additional suspects.

“This achievement underscores our commitment to combating armed banditry and gunrunning in Katsina State and beyond,” ASP Sadiq stated during a press briefing.

In a related case, the police also reported the arrest on August 27, 2024, of Abubakar Ibrahim, 35, of Dunawa village, Niger Republic; Abdullahi Nafi’u, 35, of Madalla quarters, Abuja; and Adam Musa, 36, of Kano State, in connection with an armed robbery in Baure LGA of Katsina State.

The suspects were involved in an attack on August 3, 2024, during which they robbed Ukashatu Isah of two mobile phones and used them to transfer six million naira from his bank account. The police traced and arrested the suspects, who have confessed to the crime and will soon face charges in court.

