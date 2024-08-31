Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

German Military Concludes 8-Year Niger Deployment, Cedes Strategic Airbase

By: By Naija247news

Date:

###

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The German armed forces have concluded their eight-year mission in Niger, relinquishing control of a key airbase in Niamey. A military plane carrying the last 60 German troops stationed at the base landed in Germany on Friday evening, signaling the end of the deployment. A second A400M transport aircraft, carrying essential equipment, was also en route back to Germany.

The airbase, located on the outskirts of Niamey, had been manned by up to 120 German military personnel and was considered a crucial asset in Western efforts to contain terrorism in the region. However, after failing to reach an agreement with Nigerien authorities on legal immunity for its military personnel, Berlin decided to surrender control of the base in July.

Niger, once seen as the West’s last democratically ruled ally in combating terrorism following coups in Mali and Burkina Faso, also experienced a coup on July 26 last year, further complicating the region’s stability. The Niamey airbase had served as the logistics hub for the UN’s MINUSMA peacekeeping mission in neighboring Mali, which was established in 2013 and terminated last year. Over the years, approximately 3,200 German troops served in Niamey.

Welcoming the returning troops at Germany’s Wunstorf airbase, German State Secretary of Defence Nils Hilmer noted that more than 200 servicemen and women lost their lives while deployed for MINUSMA and the European Union Training Mission in Mali. Hilmer remarked that this number was “too high a price to pay in view of the limited success at the political level in this region.” The German Defence Ministry reported that three German troops were killed, and 13 were injured during the MINUSMA mission. Hilmer praised the soldiers for their outstanding military, logistical, and planning achievements during the redeployment ordered in July.

The German base in Niger has cost Germany around €130 million ($143.7 million) since its launch in 2016, the government revealed in response to a parliamentary question from lawmaker Sevim Dagdelen of the populist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW).

Initially, the German Defence Ministry had planned to keep the base operational after the end of the Mali mission, using it for potential evacuation or emergency missions. The base was also seen as a way to maintain a strategic foothold in the region. However, like its neighbors, Niger has increasingly turned to Russia, hosting Russian military training personnel at a base in Niamey while expelling all former partners from the country.

Germany is now in talks with Senegal to store equipment at an airbase that was temporarily established in the coastal country to facilitate the Niger withdrawal. Operations at the Senegal base were discontinued after the end of the mission, leaving the future of Germany’s military presence in the region uncertain.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
German army withdraws from Niger as military regime turns to Russia
Next article
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway Marries Shaman Durek Verrett in Private Ceremony
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

PZ Cussons Nigeria Announces Kevin Massie’s Resignation as Director

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, a leading fast-moving consumer goods...

Nigeria Set to Begin Mpox Vaccinations from October 8 Following Regulatory Approvals

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
LAGOS, Aug 31 - Nigeria is scheduled to commence...

US Rapper Fatman Scoop Dies at 53 After Collapsing Onstage in Connecticut

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
US rapper Fatman Scoop has passed away at the...

Diddy Investigation Escalates as Feds Seek Miami Hotel Records

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Feds Intensify Investigation into Diddy, Issue New Subpoena for...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

PZ Cussons Nigeria Announces Kevin Massie’s Resignation as Director

Business News 0
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, a leading fast-moving consumer goods...

Nigeria Set to Begin Mpox Vaccinations from October 8 Following Regulatory Approvals

Pharmaceuticals 0
LAGOS, Aug 31 - Nigeria is scheduled to commence...

US Rapper Fatman Scoop Dies at 53 After Collapsing Onstage in Connecticut

Lifestyle News 0
US rapper Fatman Scoop has passed away at the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

PZ Cussons Nigeria Announces Kevin Massie’s Resignation as Director

Babatunde Akinsola - 0