Lifestyle News

Diddy Investigation Escalates as Feds Seek Miami Hotel Records

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Feds Intensify Investigation into Diddy, Issue New Subpoena for Miami Hotel Records

Federal authorities continue to press forward in their investigation of music mogul Diddy, aiming for a potential criminal indictment. According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, prosecutors from the Southern District of New York have issued a fresh grand jury subpoena targeting a luxury Miami hotel.

The subpoena demands that the hotel provide a wide array of records and evidence related to Diddy, his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy, and other associates of the Bad Boy Entertainment CEO. The requested documents cover the period from January 1, 2008, to the present and include reservation details, room numbers, guest preferences, billing information, email and mailing addresses, and phone numbers. The feds are also seeking forms of payment, computer IP addresses, guest identifications, vehicle information, and any available surveillance footage.

This latest subpoena, issued just weeks ago, indicates that federal authorities are still actively pursuing their investigation into Diddy.

Earlier this year, Homeland Security agents conducted raids on Diddy’s properties in Miami and Los Angeles as part of an ongoing probe into alleged sex and narcotics trafficking. A federal grand jury has been convened in the Southern District of New York, and witnesses have been notified they may be called to testify.

Diddy is currently facing eight lawsuits, with accusations ranging from sex trafficking to sexual assault and physical abuse. The most high-profile case, brought by his ex-girlfriend Cassie, was quickly settled.

Representatives for Diddy and Daphne Joy declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

