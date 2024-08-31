‘Black tax’ – why some young Africans want to stop sending money back home

Elsa Majimbo’s Critique of “Black Tax” Sparks Heated Debate on Financial Responsibilities in African Families

Kenyan influencer Elsa Majimbo recently ignited a fierce debate with a now-deleted TikTok video criticizing the practice of “black tax,” where successful Africans are expected to financially support less affluent relatives. The 23-year-old, who gained prominence with her comedic videos during the COVID-19 pandemic, shared her frustrations with her 1.8 million followers, touching a nerve on social media.

Majimbo, now living in the U.S., voiced her displeasure over being pressured to help family members who had previously relied on her father. In her video, she expressed anger at one unnamed relative, saying, “You’ve been asking my dad for money since before I was born. I was born, I was raised, I grew up, now you’re asking me for money – you lazy [expletive]. I’m not feeding your habits.”

The concept of black tax, deeply rooted in the African philosophy of ubuntu, underscores communal support and family obligations. However, Majimbo’s comments have stirred controversy. While some agree with her view, others argue that helping family is an essential part of African culture.

Sandra Ajalo, a 28-year-old Ugandan hairstylist, shared her perspective, acknowledging the strain but also the necessity of familial support. Raised by a single mother with significant help from relatives, Ajalo appreciates the communal assistance she received but understands the burden it can impose on individuals. “It can be straining, it can be frustrating, but we need it. No man is an island. We have to help each other however we can,” she said.

Dr. Chipo Dendere, an assistant professor in Africana studies at Wellesley College, links black tax to colonial legacies. According to Dr. Dendere, colonial powers concentrated resources among a small elite, leaving many African families without generational wealth. Post-independence, these inequalities persisted, creating a cycle where wealthier family members are expected to support others due to inadequate state provisions for healthcare, pensions, and education.

This issue also affects Africans living abroad. Gabe Mutseyekwa, a Zimbabwean in Germany, discussed his own struggles with black tax. He eventually stopped sending monthly payments to his family to save for his future. “There needs to be a balance between bearing this financial responsibility and your personal financial health,” he said.

The debate over black tax is not new. Former Nigerian footballer Mikel John Obi has also spoken out against it, criticizing the expectations placed on successful Africans to support extended family members, sometimes leading to financial strain.

While Majimbo’s video has polarized opinions, it highlights the ongoing discussion about the balance between familial obligations and personal financial stability. Dr. Dendere warns that unless structural changes occur in Africa, the phenomenon of black tax is likely to persist.