Democracy Africa

Al-Qaeda-Linked Group Claims Responsibility for Deadly Burkina Faso Attack

By: By Naija247news

Date:

An al-Qaeda affiliate, Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM), has claimed responsibility for the devastating attack on August 24 in north-central Burkina Faso, which resulted in nearly 300 deaths. The group asserts that the attack targeted militia members linked to the Burkinabe army rather than civilians, according to the U.S. consultancy Site Intelligence Group.

The assault, near the town of Barsalogho, is one of the deadliest in Burkina Faso’s ongoing Islamist violence crisis. However, a group of victims’ relatives reported that at least 400 people were killed when jihadists targeted civilians digging defensive trenches on military orders.

JNIM’s statement, translated by Site, argues that the victims were militias, not civilians as initially reported. Despite this claim, several videos released by the militants showed numerous bodies in civilian clothing.

The attack underscores the risks faced by civilians in Burkina Faso, who are increasingly involved in military efforts against jihadist groups. Ryan Cummings from Signal Risk noted that civilians assisting the military are often targeted as collaborators.

The Burkinabe junta has not provided specific casualty figures but confirmed that the victims included civilians, soldiers, and volunteer auxiliaries. State television reported that the attack occurred while locals were engaged in community work.

Citizen advocacy group Collectif Justice pour Barsalogho criticized the military’s decision to use civilians for trench construction, which they allege resulted in mass casualties. The recent violence has contributed to significant unrest, with over 6,500 civilians killed since early 2020, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

Russia Withdraws 100 Paramilitary Officers from Burkina Faso to Support Ukraine War Effort
Tammy Abraham Joins AC Milan on Loan from Roma
