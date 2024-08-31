14-Year-Old Girl Killed in Russian Bomb Strike on Kharkiv Playground, Six Others Dead

A 14-year-old girl was killed in a Russian guided bomb strike on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which also hit a playground, according to local officials. The attack resulted in the deaths of at least six other people and injured 59, as a 12-storey residential building near the Russian border was also targeted.

Images from the scene showed flames and thick black smoke billowing from the upper floors of the building while firefighters worked to rescue residents. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his calls for international partners to allow Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia to prevent such attacks. His office reported that Russian forces had launched more than 400 drones and missiles at Ukraine in the past week.

The attack occurred just hours before President Zelensky dismissed Lt Gen Mykola Oleshchuk, the head of Ukraine’s air force. Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, is situated about 35km (22 miles) from the Russian border and has been a frequent target since Russia’s invasion in February 2022. Regional governor Oleh Sinehubov reported on Telegram that at least 59 people, including nine children, were wounded, with 20 in serious condition and some requiring amputations.

Further images showed parts of the building’s outer wall collapsed, and several cars outside were on fire. Sinehubov stated that the attacks were launched from Russia’s Belgorod region, just across the border. He noted, “These streets are exclusively parks with large gatherings of civilians. This is a residential building. This is, again, mass terror against our civilian population.”

President Zelensky condemned the targeting of civilians, asserting that such strikes could have been prevented if Ukraine had the capability to destroy Russian military aircraft at their bases. He argued for Ukraine’s need for long-range strike capabilities and full implementation of air defense agreements, calling these measures essential for saving lives.

While some Western allies have allowed Ukraine to use supplied equipment to hit Russia, others have imposed restrictions to avoid escalating the conflict. For example, the UK permits the use of most of its supplied equipment against Russia, with exceptions for long-range Storm Shadow missiles. The US has given limited permission for strikes, primarily near the Kharkiv region, but continues to restrict deeper strikes into Russian territory.

Following Friday’s attacks, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink expressed solidarity with the people of Kharkiv and called for Russia to be held accountable for what she termed “war crimes.” Reports have surfaced that Western technology and finance are aiding Ukraine in carrying out long-range drone strikes against targets in Russia, including air force bases, oil and ammunition depots, and command centers.

In a related incident, Russian officials reported that five people were killed by Ukrainian strikes in Russia’s Belgorod region. Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov stated that 37 civilians were injured, attributing the damage to the use of “cluster munitions” by Ukrainian forces.