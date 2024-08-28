Young Yoruba entrepreneurs win Sanwo-Olu’s N10 million support grants, as Youth Day celebration ends in Lagos.

State inaugurates Technical Working Group on youth development

The weeklong activities marking the 2024 International Day of Youth in Lagos State ended on Tuesday with a grand march past and parade organised by the Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu attended the ceremony held at the Campos Mini Stadium on Lagos Island, where he reiterated his administration’s support and commitment to harness the potential of young people in the State for sustainable development and prosperous future.

At the ceremony, Sanwo-Olu announced the eight finalists selected for the third edition of Amplifier Business Clinic and Pitch Contest designed to equip 100 young entrepreneurs with tools, knowledge and resources needed to transform their entrepreneurial ideas into successful, sustainable enterprises.

The Governor awarded N10 million business grants to support the business plans proposed by the finalists, with Maryam Atolagbe winning the contest to get N2.5 million grant to support her business.

Sanwo-Olu said the grant was not a mere financial support but an investment in the dreams of the beneficiaries, which would enable them to contribute to the economic development of the State.

The Governor said the theme of the International Day of the Youth: “From Clicks to Progress:

Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development”, encapsulated his belief to leverage digital technology as a bridge that would connect young people in the State to a sustainable and prosperous future.

He said: “Our administration’s renewed commitment to youth empowerment and engagement is evidenced by the new programmes, policies and interventions we have initiated since the beginning of our second tenure, which are designed to empower young people in Lagos by focusing on several key policy pillars.

“In the area of technology and innovation, we have established technology hubs and innovation centers across the State, providing young people with access to cutting-edge tools, training, and mentorship. Our goal is to create a thriving ecosystem where tech-savvy youth can develop solutions that address real-world challenges.

“We have continued to invest in education, skill development and supporting infrastructure, including digital learning platforms that equip students with the skills needed for the future. Lagos State Employability Support Project is among the initiatives that have been instrumental in training thousands of youth in various digital skills, thereby increasing their employability and entrepreneurial capabilities.”

Sanwo-Olu said the State’s investment in youth leadership programmes was a strategic move that aligned with his administration’s vision of expanding sustainable development, economic growth, social stability as well as harnessing demographic dividend.

He pointed out that the State Government demonstrated its commitment to building a generation of change makers through the establishment of Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy, where selected young professionals are taken through an immersive leadership experience with local and international exposure

Sanwo-Olu said the State sponsored 15 young leaders to a study tour and leadership training at the Institute of Management in Helsinki, Finland, amongst other leadership initiatives. The Governor said he believed engaging the youth in the decision-making process remained essential for the creation of policies that would reflect the needs and aspirations of young people.

Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende, said the event commemorating the Youth Day featured activities, including press conference, awareness walks, environmental sanitation, youth conference and engagement summit, which culminated in the inauguration of the Technical Working Group on Youth Engagement.

Ogunlende said the creation of the Technical Working Group testified to the Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to enhance youth development initiatives through data driven decision making, innovative solutions and collaborative efforts.

“The Technical Working Group consists of individuals from diverse technical expertise and background both within the public and private sectors to foster collaboration and partnership opportunities,” the Commissioner said.