Menu
Search
Subscribe
CyberSecurity

World police Crack Down on Black Axe, Nigeria’s Notorious Crime Syndicate

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Police in 21 Countries, Including Canada,

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Police forces from 21 countries have launched a coordinated series of covert operations against Black Axe, one of West Africa’s most notorious criminal networks. The campaign, known as Operation Jackal III, involved raids between April and July 2024. Coordinated by Interpol, the operation led to the arrest of 300 individuals connected to Black Axe and affiliated groups. Despite these efforts, Interpol warns that the group’s international influence and technological sophistication make it a persistent global threat.

In a notable example, Canadian authorities uncovered a money-laundering operation tied to Black Axe, worth over $5 billion in 2017. According to Tomonobu Kaya, a senior official at Interpol’s Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre, Black Axe is “very organized and very structured.” A 2022 Interpol report highlighted that Black Axe and similar organizations are responsible for a significant portion of global cyber-enabled financial fraud.

The rise of new technologies, such as cryptocurrency and advanced money-transfer software, has benefited these groups.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Uruguayan defender Izquierdo dies after collapsing during match
Next article
Young Yoruba entrepreneurs win Sanwo-Olu’s N10 million support grants, as Youth Day celebration ends in Lagos.
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian Manufacturers appeal for interest rate reduction on loan

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has...

IMF hinges Nigeria’s 3.1% economic growth outlook on stronger reforms

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), says...

CBN to Raise N2.2 trillion from Treasury Bills Sales in Q4

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

Stock market extends Gains, as All Share Index Grows by 0.49%

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Manufacturers appeal for interest rate reduction on loan

Manufacturing 0
August 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has...

IMF hinges Nigeria’s 3.1% economic growth outlook on stronger reforms

Economy 0
August 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), says...

CBN to Raise N2.2 trillion from Treasury Bills Sales in Q4

Treasury Bills 0
August 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigerian Manufacturers appeal for interest rate reduction on loan

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0