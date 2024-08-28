World police Crack Down on Black Axe, Nigeria’s Notorious Crime Syndicate

Police in 21 Countries, Including Canada,

Police forces from 21 countries have launched a coordinated series of covert operations against Black Axe, one of West Africa’s most notorious criminal networks. The campaign, known as Operation Jackal III, involved raids between April and July 2024. Coordinated by Interpol, the operation led to the arrest of 300 individuals connected to Black Axe and affiliated groups. Despite these efforts, Interpol warns that the group’s international influence and technological sophistication make it a persistent global threat.

In a notable example, Canadian authorities uncovered a money-laundering operation tied to Black Axe, worth over $5 billion in 2017. According to Tomonobu Kaya, a senior official at Interpol’s Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre, Black Axe is “very organized and very structured.” A 2022 Interpol report highlighted that Black Axe and similar organizations are responsible for a significant portion of global cyber-enabled financial fraud.

The rise of new technologies, such as cryptocurrency and advanced money-transfer software, has benefited these groups.