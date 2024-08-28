Menu
We didn’t advise Nigerians not to eat bread – NAFDAC

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has dissociated itself from a comment asking Nigerians to avoid eating bread.

The agency’s South-West coordinator, Roseline Ajayi, at a recent event, said that the breads being sold in the markets are failing laboratory tests because producers are using saccharine due to the high cost of sugar.

“We are not unmindful of the prevailing economic challenges, but the agency will not compromise its standards. It is pertinent to note that the quality and safety of regulated products cannot be compromised,” she said.

Shortly after, a reporter made a video on Ajayi’s post and further advised Nigerians to avoid consuming bread.

In a statement released on Tuesday, August 27, NAFDAC director-general, Mojisola Adeyeye, said the content of the video does not reflect the observation of the official.

“At no time during that engagement with stakeholders did NAFDAC suggest that Nigerians should avoid bread baked and sold in Nigeria. NAFDAC dissociates herself from the comment of the reporter in the circulating video about avoiding bread in Nigeria. This is the personal statement of the reporter who does not speak for the Agency. NAFDAC wishes to reassure the public that the Agency remains fully alive to her responsibilities of safeguarding the health of the public.

The Agency is a responsible regulator and does not make general statements capable of causing panic and fear in the population.”

NAFDAC cautioned bakers in the country against using unapproved food additives.

“Any baker found to be using unapproved food additives, in this case, saccharine, is appropriately sanctioned in line with the extant regulatory provisions. The Nigerian Industrial Standard (NIS) does not permit the use of saccharine in bread. This is the same for the Codex General Standard for Food Additives (GSFA), an authoritative reference point for food additives, which also does not permit the use of saccharine in bread. Like other food additives, sweeteners usually undergo thorough risk assessments for safety by an Expert Body, the Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) before approval for use.” he said. (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

