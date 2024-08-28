The US Department of Defense has reaffirmed its policy regarding Ukraine’s use of American weapons in the conflict with Russia, stating that there are no changes. Despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s calls to lift all restrictions on Western military aid, the Pentagon maintains that US-supplied weapons can only be used for defensive purposes and not for deep strikes into Russian territory.

Pentagon spokesman Major-General Patrick Ryder emphasized on Tuesday that Ukraine may use US arms to defend against cross-border attacks but cannot launch offensives deep into Russia. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby echoed this stance, confirming that the policy remains unchanged.

The US has previously eased restrictions, allowing Ukraine to target areas claimed by Russia, such as Crimea and parts of eastern Ukraine. Zelensky has argued that these limits hinder Ukraine’s military efforts, particularly in countering Russian operations near Kharkiv.

Ukrainian officials, including Zelensky’s chief of staff Andrey Yermak and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, are set to visit Washington to discuss potential targets for strikes. The visit follows Zelensky’s demands for unrestricted use of Western weapons.

Concerns about the West potentially relaxing these restrictions further are shared by countries like China, Brazil, South Africa, and Indonesia. Beijing’s special representative for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, voiced apprehension about continued easing of conditions for weapon use against Russia.