Uruguayan defender Izquierdo dies after collapsing during match

Juan Izquierdo, a defender for Nacional, has died at the age of 27 following a collapse on the field due to an irregular heartbeat. Izquierdo experienced the health crisis during a Copa Libertadores match against Sao Paulo on August 22 in Brazil. Despite receiving immediate medical attention and being treated in the intensive care unit of Albert Einstein Hospital, he passed away.

Nacional expressed profound grief over Izquierdo’s death, stating, “It is with the deepest sorrow and shock in our hearts that the Club Nacional announces the death of our beloved player Juan Izquierdo.” The club extended its condolences to his family, friends, and teammates, declaring a period of mourning for the tragic loss.

Alejandro Dominguez, president of South American soccer’s governing body, and Sao Paulo also expressed their condolences, acknowledging the impact of the loss on the football community. Izquierdo collapsed in the 84th minute of the match at Morumbi Stadium without any physical contact from other players.