Geopolitics

Trump Faces Revised Federal Indictment with Four Charges Ahead of Election Case

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Donald Trump has been indicted anew by federal prosecutors over his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, now facing a streamlined 36-page indictment. This indictment retains the four original charges but has been adjusted to exclude elements impacted by a recent Supreme Court ruling that provides broad immunity to former presidents for official actions performed while in office.

The Supreme Court’s July decision, which affirmed that former presidents cannot be prosecuted for official acts while in office but can be held accountable for unofficial acts, led to modifications in the indictment. The revised document removes allegations that Trump tried to use Justice Department powers to overturn the election—a conduct deemed protected under presidential immunity.

The indictment continues to focus on Trump’s alleged efforts to remain in power despite losing the 2020 election. It comes just days before Special Counsel Jack Smith and Trump’s legal team were scheduled to outline pretrial proceedings. Trump has dismissed the indictment as a “witch hunt” and an “act of desperation.”

Burkina Faso Nationalizes $80M Gold Mines from Endeavour Mining Amid $300M Deal Controversy
CAN, Sultan Ask FG To End 'Alarming' Killings, Banditry
The Editor, Naija247news
The Editor, Naija247news

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

