Diplomacy

Tinubu to Discuss Major Economic and Infrastructure Deals During China Visit

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu is set to visit China next week, where he will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to explore cooperation in key areas including the economy, agriculture, and satellite technology.

Tinubu’s trip will also include site visits to major Chinese firms such as Huawei Technologies and the China Rail and Construction Corporation, as Nigeria aims to advance its high-speed rail project connecting Ibadan to Abuja.

During the visit, Tinubu will engage with 10 CEOs from prominent Chinese companies spanning sectors like information and communications technology, oil and gas, aluminium production, seaport construction, financial services, and satellite technology. This engagement aligns with Tinubu’s broader agenda to implement deep reforms in Africa’s largest economy and strengthen Nigeria’s infrastructure and economic ties with China.

The visit coincides with the China-Africa Cooperation Summit, where Tinubu will join other African leaders to discuss mutual interests in national, regional, and international security. This trip underscores China’s commitment to enhancing its economic cooperation with Africa and highlights the strategic nature of Nigeria’s bilateral relations with China.

